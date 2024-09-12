Dixon, Kaynes Get 'Buy' As Nomura Turns Bullish On Indian EMS Sector

India's electronic manufacturing services space is likely to witness a boom, with the cumulative production expected to surge from $115 billion in fiscal 2024 to $450 billion by fiscal 2030, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

The country's tech boom will "create new global leaders" in the coming period, Nomura said in a Sept. 11 report. As such, Nomura has initiated coverage on Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. and Kaynes Technology India Ltd. with a 'buy' ratings.

Dixon will capitalise on its significant B2C opportunity, while Kaynes will benefit from the rising electronics penetration in B2B and expansion into OSAT/PCB manufacturing, the brokerage said.

Nomura has set a target price of Rs 15,567 per share for Dixon, implying a 22% upside from the previous close, and Rs 5,969 apiece for Kaynes, indicating a 28% increase.

Dixon is likely to be the key beneficiary of localisation in mobiles and IT hardware, Nomura said. The company is expected to cater to more than 30% of India's mobile industry by fiscal 2027, with further upside from exports, it said.

"Kaynes is a play on the rising electronics content in B2B industrial segments such as auto, EV, and railways, with a strong orderbook driving high growth visibility," the report said.

Nomura further noted that its fiscal 2027 earnings estimates for Kaynes and Dixon are "13-27% ahead of Bloomberg consensus.".