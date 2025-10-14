Diwali, Chhath Puja Rush: Air India, AI Express Announce 166 New Flights To Patna — Check Details
Amid the festive cheer, Bihar is also gearing up for its legislative assembly elections. The state will go to polls on Nov. 6 and 11.
Air India and Air India Express will be operating a cumulative of 166 additional flights between Patna and Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru for the festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja, as per a release.
Air India will add 114 flights to its festive kitty, which will begin operations from Oct. 15 till Nov 2., while Air India Express' 52 flights will start operations from Oct. 22 till Nov. 3.
According to the release, Air India will run 38 additional flights between Delhi and Patna; 38 flights between Mumbai and Patna; and 38 additional flights between Bengaluru and Patna.
Whereas Air India Express will operate 26 additional flights between Delhi and Patna and another 26 between Bengaluru and Patna.
Special Trains For Festive Reason
On Sept 23, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Indian Railways will run 12,000 special train services on the occasions Diwali and Chhath in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He added that another 150 trains will be completely unreserved and these will only be released to cater to last-moment rush.
The operation for these trains began from Oct. 1 and will last till Nov. 15, spanning over the entire festive reason. The minister guaranteed that the Railways have made sufficient preparations to be equipped for the spike in travellers during festive season.
On Sept. 8, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had stated in a post on X that the Modi government at the Centre has decided to run more than 12,000 special trains during the Diwali-Chhath festive season, increasing the number of special trains to 12,739, up from 7,500 in 2024.