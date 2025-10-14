Diwali, Chhath Puja Rush: Air India, AI Express Announce 166 New Flights To Patna — Check Details

Air India and Air India Express will be operating a cumulative of 166 additional flights between Patna and Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru for the festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja, as per a release.

Air India will add 114 flights to its festive kitty, which will begin operations from Oct. 15 till Nov 2., while Air India Express' 52 flights will start operations from Oct. 22 till Nov. 3.

According to the release, Air India will run 38 additional flights between Delhi and Patna; 38 flights between Mumbai and Patna; and 38 additional flights between Bengaluru and Patna.

Whereas Air India Express will operate 26 additional flights between Delhi and Patna and another 26 between Bengaluru and Patna.

Amid the festive cheer, Bihar is also gearing up for its legislative assembly elections. The state will go to polls on Nov. 6 and 11.