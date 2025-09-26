Divestment Not On The Cards, But Govt Open To Rationalisation, Efficiency Gains For Its Oil Firms

The government of India is open to efficiency gains for its listed oil companies, but is not considering a stake sale at the moment, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

When asked about any plans to cut stake in state-owned oil and gas firms, Puri countered, "As of now, the government has a few oil companies, and all of them are making thousands of crores in profit every quarter,” he said. “Why will we disinvest? To make somebody rich?” he told reporters during a meet in Mumbai.

The ministry is open to some kind of a rationalisation in terms of cross-holdings or some efficiency gains, but a complete stake sale for the purpose of profit is not on the table right now, the energy minister added.

Currently, the government holds over 50% stake in two oil marketing companies — Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Indian Oil Corp. — while also holding more than 50% in oil exploration firm Oil and Natural Gas Corp., through which it also owns over half the stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corp.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, BPCL reported a net profit of Rs 6,124 crore, HPCL reported a bottom-line of Rs 4,371 crore, while IOCL's came up to Rs 4,371 crore on a standalone basis. Meanwhile, ONGC's consolidated net profit came up to around Rs 8,024 crore for the same period.