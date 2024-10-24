Delhi App Developer Bought 'JioHotstar' Domain Name To Sell It To Reliance To Fund His Cambridge Dream

In a unique twist of entrepreneurial spirit and hope, a Delhi-based app developer who purchased the domain name "JioHotstar.com", seeks to sell it to Reliance Industries to fund his dream of studying at Cambridge University.

The app developer had purchased the domain name in 2023 anticipating the merger of Disney+Hotstar and Reliance's JioCinema.

In a letter addressed to Reliance executives, the developer shared his rationale for the purchase. He explained that he was inspired by the news of Disney+Hotstar's declining user base after losing the IPL streaming rights and speculated that Viacom18, backed by Reliance, was the only major player capable of acquiring the streaming service.

"Since Sony and Zee were pursuing their own merger, Viacom 18 (owned by Reliance) is the only major player with sufficient resources to acquire Disney Hotstar," he said, explaining the hypothesis behind the bet he made then.

Drawing parallels to Reliance's previous acquisition of Saavn, he said, "When Jio acquired the music streaming service Saavn, they rebranded it to JioSaavn, and changed the domain from Saavn.com to JioSaavn.com." This made him believe that a similar rebranding of Hotstar could lead to the creation of JioHotstar.com.

"I checked for the domain, and It was available. I was excited, as I felt that if this happened, I could fund my goal of studying at Cambridge," he added.