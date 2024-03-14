Disney Focuses On Division Leaders In Hunt For Iger’s Successor

Walden is seen as a brilliant creative executive with strong talent relationships, but she is still learning the streaming business and has little experience in parks. D’Amaro has plenty of savvy with parks and almost no background in film and TV. Pitaro is leading the charge into streaming for ESPN, the largest sports media company in the world, but has a smaller portfolio than most of his peers. Bergman has spent much of his career at the film studio, with his earlier years in financial roles.