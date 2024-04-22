Dish TV Likely To Report Profit In Q2, Says CEO Manoj Dobhal
The company is expecting the overall market share to rise up to 30% during this fiscal, as against the current 22%.
Dish TV India Ltd. is expected to report profit in the first half of the current fiscal, and this time the bottom line is likely to sustain in the green, according to Chief Executive Officer Manoj Dobhal.
"I am 100% sure about it. The trend is also indicating that. By Q2 (July–September), you will see us swinging to profit," Dobhal told NDTV Profit. The CEO expressed confidence about FY25 and said that both revenue from subscriptions and the customer base will see positive momentum.
The company is expecting the overall market share to rise to 30% during this fiscal, as opposed to the current 22%. "The entire calendar is now packed with such growth-related initiatives. We are starting now, and in every quarter, you will hear something or the other in the entire ecosystem of devices and content regulation," said Dobhal on the sidelines of the launch of DishTV Smart+ in Mumbai. "I am sure whatever we have missed out on growth will be covered in this fiscal."
Dish TV will focus on building market share and getting more customers onboard in FY25, according to him.
The company has been reporting a net loss for most quarters in the last two fiscals, while it couldn't sustain the bottom line in green. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.83 crore during the quarter-ended December, which had narrowed marginally from the loss made in the year-ago period.
The company released all its debt in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.
Dish TV has been in the news for shareholders rejecting the approval of three independent directors and appointing Ritu Kaura as the independent director with immediate effect, even while approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was pending. Speaking on this, Dobhal said that he is not much involved in the matter, but "things are better now."
New Offering
DishTV Smart+ is a common platform for streaming content across all major domestic TV channels and over-the-top platforms. According to the company, content from all major TV channels and around 21 OTT platforms will be made available on a single platform.
Based on single-subscription mode, viewers will get access to Smart+ by subscribing to the company's direct-to-home service without incurring any additional costs, it said.
The service will be available for both existing and new customers.
Dish TV will also collaborate with top TV and mobile original equipment manufacturers to integrate the Smart+ service into devices. "Our profit will only increase with Smart+," said Dobhal at the press conference.