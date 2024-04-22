Dish TV Likely To Report Profit In Q2, Says CEO Manoj Dobhal

Dish TV India Ltd. is expected to report profit in the first half of the current fiscal, and this time the bottom line is likely to sustain in the green, according to Chief Executive Officer Manoj Dobhal.

"I am 100% sure about it. The trend is also indicating that. By Q2 (July–September), you will see us swinging to profit," Dobhal told NDTV Profit. The CEO expressed confidence about FY25 and said that both revenue from subscriptions and the customer base will see positive momentum.

The company is expecting the overall market share to rise to 30% during this fiscal, as opposed to the current 22%. "The entire calendar is now packed with such growth-related initiatives. We are starting now, and in every quarter, you will hear something or the other in the entire ecosystem of devices and content regulation," said Dobhal on the sidelines of the launch of DishTV Smart+ in Mumbai. "I am sure whatever we have missed out on growth will be covered in this fiscal."

Dish TV will focus on building market share and getting more customers onboard in FY25, according to him.

The company has been reporting a net loss for most quarters in the last two fiscals, while it couldn't sustain the bottom line in green. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.83 crore during the quarter-ended December, which had narrowed marginally from the loss made in the year-ago period.

The company released all its debt in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

Dish TV has been in the news for shareholders rejecting the approval of three independent directors and appointing Ritu Kaura as the independent director with immediate effect, even while approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was pending. Speaking on this, Dobhal said that he is not much involved in the matter, but "things are better now."