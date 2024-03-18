Dilip Buildcon Wins Rs 413 Crore Dam Project From Madhya Pradesh Government

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. has won a dam project worth Rs 413 crore from the Water Resource Department of Madhya Pradesh.

The company received a letter of acceptance for the construction of Machhrewa Irrigation Project Dam and pressurised pipe irrigation network on a turnkey basis, an exchange filing said on Monday.

The company is expected to complete the project within 60 months, it said.

On Feb. 16, the Dilip Buildcon-Vijay Kumar Mishra Construction Pvt. joint venture was declared as an L-1 bidder for the same project.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon closed 1.78% higher at Rs 412.80 apiece, as compared with a 0.14% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.