Dilip Buildcon Wins Rs 413 Crore Dam Project From Madhya Pradesh Government
The company is expected to complete the project within 60 months, it said.
Dilip Buildcon Ltd. has won a dam project worth Rs 413 crore from the Water Resource Department of Madhya Pradesh.The company received a letter of acceptance for the construction of Machhrewa Irrigation Project Dam and pressurised pipe irrigation network on a turnkey basis, an exchange filing said on Monday.The company is expected to complete the project within 60 months, it said.On Feb. 16, the Dilip Buildcon-Vijay Kumar Mishra Cons...
Dilip Buildcon Ltd. has won a dam project worth Rs 413 crore from the Water Resource Department of Madhya Pradesh.
The company received a letter of acceptance for the construction of Machhrewa Irrigation Project Dam and pressurised pipe irrigation network on a turnkey basis, an exchange filing said on Monday.
The company is expected to complete the project within 60 months, it said.
On Feb. 16, the Dilip Buildcon-Vijay Kumar Mishra Construction Pvt. joint venture was declared as an L-1 bidder for the same project.
Shares of Dilip Buildcon closed 1.78% higher at Rs 412.80 apiece, as compared with a 0.14% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
Opinion
Narayana Murthy Gifts Four-Month-Old Grandson Infosys Shares Worth Rs 240 Crore
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT