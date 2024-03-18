Dilip Buildcon Wins Rs 413 Crore Dam Project From Madhya Pradesh Government

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDilip Buildcon Wins Rs 413 Crore Dam Project From Madhya Pradesh Government

The company is expected to complete the project within 60 months, it said.

18 Mar 2024, 04:05 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Survey, planning, design and construction of Navnera Barrage including Hydro-Mechanical works, across river Kalisingh near village - Abra, Tehsil - Digod, District - Kota Rajasthan. (Source: Company Website)</p></div>
Dilip Buildcon Ltd. has won a dam project worth Rs 413 crore from the Water Resource Department of Madhya Pradesh.

The company received a letter of acceptance for the construction of Machhrewa Irrigation Project Dam and pressurised pipe irrigation network on a turnkey basis, an exchange filing said on Monday.

On Feb. 16, the Dilip Buildcon-Vijay Kumar Mishra Construction Pvt. joint venture was declared as an L-1 bidder for the same project.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon closed 1.78% higher at Rs 412.80 apiece, as compared with a 0.14% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

