Dilip Buildcon Wins Rs 1,092.46-Crore Order From Haryana Railways

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. received an order from the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corp. for the construction of railway lines.

The Rs 1,092.46-crore order includes design and construction of railway tracks in engineering, procurement and construction mode from Prithla to Dhulawat in Haryana, according to its exchange filing on Monday.

It consists of designing and construction of civil works, viaduct, ballast-less track along with supply, installation, testing and commissioning of general electrical services, it said.

The project is expected to be completed within 36 months.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon closed 0.35% higher at Rs 469.65 apiece, as compared with a 0.67% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex