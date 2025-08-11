Small Finance Banks Vs Universal Banks: Understanding The Key Differences

Business NewsBusinessSmall Finance Banks Vs Universal Banks: Understanding The Key Differences
Universal banks offer a wide range of services, such as commercial and investment banking.

11 Aug 2025, 11:25 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AU Small Finance Bank has received the RBI’s approval to become a universal bank. (Photo Source: Official Website)</p></div>
AU Small Finance Bank has received the RBI’s approval to become a universal bank. (Photo Source: Official Website)
The AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) has received ‘in-principle’ approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to become a universal bank. This is the first time a small finance bank in India has received approval to become a universal bank.

In the context of this development, let us take a look at the differences between SFBs and universal banks and which other SFBs have applied for a universal banking licence.

What Is A Universal Bank?

A universal bank is a financial institution that provides a comprehensive range of services. These include:

  • Commercial banking

  • Investment banking

  • Insurance

  • Wealth management

  • International banking

Eligibility Criteria For SFBs To Become Universal Banks

An SFB must meet the following criteria to apply to become a universal bank:

  • Have a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore.

  • Possess a satisfactory track record of performance over the past five years.

  • Have a net profit in the last two financial years.

  • Have a gross NPA of less than 3% and a net NPA of less than 1% for two financial years.

  • The bank must be listed.

Difference Between SFBs And Universal Banks

Here are some of the key differences between SFBs and universal banks:

  • Freedom To Lend

At least 50% of the portfolio of an SFB must comprise loans and advances up to Rs 25 lakh.

On the other hand, no such restrictions are imposed on universal banks.

  • Priority Sector Lending

An SFB needs to allocate a minimum of 60% of its portfolio to priority sector lending. For universal banks, the figure stands at 40%.

  • Product Suite

SFBs are primarily focused on providing basic banking services like accepting deposits and lending to underserved sections of the population. As a result, there are restrictions on the range of services they can offer.

On the other hand, there are no restrictions on the financial services that a universal bank can offer.

  • Branch Geography

A minimum of 25% of an SFB’s branches must be located in rural and unbanked areas. No such restrictions apply to universal banks.

  • Subsidiaries

SFBs cannot set up subsidiaries for non-banking activities. However, universal banks are free to set up subsidiaries to offer services such as insurance.

  • Capital Adequacy

SFBs need to maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 15% of risk-weighted assets (RWA). The CAR requirement for universal banks stands at 11.5% of RWA.

Which Other SFBs Have Applied To Become Universal Banks?

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank have also applied for a universal banking licence.

