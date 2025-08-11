Small Finance Banks Vs Universal Banks: Understanding The Key Differences

Here are some of the key differences between SFBs and universal banks:

Freedom To Lend

At least 50% of the portfolio of an SFB must comprise loans and advances up to Rs 25 lakh.

On the other hand, no such restrictions are imposed on universal banks.

Priority Sector Lending

An SFB needs to allocate a minimum of 60% of its portfolio to priority sector lending. For universal banks, the figure stands at 40%.

Product Suite

SFBs are primarily focused on providing basic banking services like accepting deposits and lending to underserved sections of the population. As a result, there are restrictions on the range of services they can offer.

On the other hand, there are no restrictions on the financial services that a universal bank can offer.

Branch Geography

A minimum of 25% of an SFB’s branches must be located in rural and unbanked areas. No such restrictions apply to universal banks.

Subsidiaries

SFBs cannot set up subsidiaries for non-banking activities. However, universal banks are free to set up subsidiaries to offer services such as insurance.

Capital Adequacy

SFBs need to maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 15% of risk-weighted assets (RWA). The CAR requirement for universal banks stands at 11.5% of RWA.