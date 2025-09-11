India's Biofuel Drive: Diesel To Be Blended With Isobutanol, Not Ethanol, Says Gadkari

Diesel will be blended with isobutanol, and not ethanol, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Blending diesel with ethanol has been "unsuccessful", Gadkari said at an event of the India Sugar & Bio-Energy Conference. "We will use isobutanol to blend with diesel," he added.

Gadkari's comments come amid an ongoing debate over the blending of ethanol with petrol, with critics alleging that the combination adversely impacts vehicle mileage and detrimentally affects engines.

Notably, India recently achieved the target of 20% ethanol blending with petrol, five years ahead of the target. Gadkari, at the ISMA event, said the ethanol blending programme has boosted maize production.