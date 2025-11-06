Did JPMorgan Chase CEO Reach Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Mayoral Win?

But as Mamdani gained momentum in polls, Dimon began to see value in opening a channel of communication. The two later spoke on the phone as part of Mamdani’s outreach to the city’s elite.

After winning the NYC mayoral election, Mamdani said that though he was willing to engage with business leaders, the conversations had not changed his political positions.

“My supporters and our movement are hungry for a politics of consistency, a politics that actually focuses on the needs of working people,” Mamdani told The New York Times on Nov. 5, reiterating his push to raise taxes on the wealthy. “I think that our tax system is an example of the many ways in which working people have been betrayed,” he added.

On CNN, Dimon said he had concerns about Mamdani’s lack of experience but expressed hope the mayor-elect would mature in the role. “I see a lot of people in big jobs, including political jobs, they grow into it. They’re learning,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of people; they kind of swell into the job. They get worse. It all becomes about them.” Dimon added that he hoped Mamdani was “the good one.”

When CNN asked Dimon whether Mamdani, a democratic socialist, and he could disagree over something as fundamental as capitalism, the banking giant’s CEO said many of the issues Mamdani wanted to address were not ideological flaws.

“Those things, in my opinion, are not Democrat, they’re not Republican, they’re not flaws of capitalism, not flaws of socialism,” Dimon said. “They are bad policy, badly executed. So, anyone who wants to fix those things, I’m all in,” he added.