Diageo India Denies Reports Of Delhi Police Summons To CEO As Shares Drop

Diageo India Pvt. has issued a clarification on recent media reports on its Chief Executive Officer Hina Nagarajan receiving summons from the anti-corruption police in New Delhi. The company has called them "grossly misleading".

Nagarajan, who is CEO and managing director of Diageo's majority-owned company United Spirits Ltd., was reportedly summoned in a case pertaining to billing and discount practices involving government agencies that ran liquor retail shops between 2017 and 2020.

The summons asked Nagarajan to provide several documents related to the company's sales, Reuters reported. Diageo holds approximately 56% ownership in United Spirits.

"This is to bring to your attention that a prominent news wire has published an article on July 25, 2024 titled, ‘Diageo India's CEO summoned by Delhi city police in liquor payments case’, which is grossly misleading as it distorts facts pertaining to a routine information and fact-finding exercise being carried out by government authorities," the company said in the clarification.