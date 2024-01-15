Dharavi Redevelopment: Adani Group Offers Bigger Flats To Eligible Residents

The Adani Group said it will offer eligible residents of Mumbai's Dharavi slum clusters new flats measuring 350 square feet, a 17% extra space and the highest among slum redevelopment projects in the city.

The group's arm, Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt., is redeveloping Dharavi in collaboration with the Maharashtra government.

Each flat will have a separate kitchen and an in-built independent toilet and will be well-lit, ventilated and hygienic, besides being secure, the company said in a statement.

The redeveloped area will also have community halls, recreational areas, public gardens, dispensaries and daycare centres for children.

The cut-off date to determine the eligibility of residents is Jan. 1, 2000.

“The new flats will be dream homes for all Dharavikars and will upgrade their living conditions... Every home will reflect the spirit of a Dharavikar, whose aspirations have always mirrored those of a common Mumbaikar," said a DRPPL spokesperson.

Earlier, dwellers in informal settlements in Maharashtra were given houses measuring 269 sq. ft.

Since 2018, the state government has started giving them homes measuring between 315 sq. ft. and 322 sq. ft., in line with the minimum area mandated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for houses for the urban poor.

Dharavi residents, who are not eligible, will be given accommodation under the proposed affordable rental housing policy, as per the state government’s defined norms.

The Adani Group said it will develop similar flats in several Navi Dharavis being planned, considering the large requirement for dwelling units.

The conglomerate won the contract to rebuild the largest slum cluster in Asia in November 2022. It has partnered with architect Hafeez Contractor, design firm Sasaki Associates Inc., and consultant Buro Happold Ltd. to design and conceptualise the plans for Dharavi.