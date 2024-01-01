Dharavi Project Ropes In Architect Hafeez Contractor, U.S. And U.K. Design Consultants

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt. is partnering with architect Hafeez Contractor, design firm Sasaki, and consultant Buro Happold to design and conceptualise the plans for Dharavi.

Onboarding Hafeez Contractor, known for his "revolutionary" social housing and Slum Rehabilitation Authority projects in Mumbai, reflects DRPPL's "strong commitment to social responsibility and innovative design solutions," it said in a statement.

While U.S.-based Sasaki specialises in creating sustainable environments on a global scale, the U.K.'s Buro Happold is known for its infrastructure solutions that "blend with the environmental and social fabric of cities," it said.

In addition, experts from Singapore will also join the project team.

“We anticipate the harmonious fusion of expertise from our world-class partners and the vibrancy and spirit of Dharavi’s citizens to cultivate a model of urban redevelopment that the world can look up to and can be replicated across other locations and cities,” a DRPPL spokesperson said.