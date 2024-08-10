Dharavi Job Fair: Over 40 Companies, Including Zomato, Tata AIA, LIC, To Offer Jobs

Over 40 companies, including Zomato, Blinkit, LIC, Tata AIA Insurance, and ICICI Lombard, are set to offer a wide range of employment opportunities at the Dharavi Job Fair on August 11. This marks the first large-scale employment drive in Dharavi, aimed at significantly improving the economic prospects of the local residents.

The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m., featuring employers from a variety of sectors, including financial institutions, retail, food delivery services, and gig economy companies.

The one-day fair is being organized jointly by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd., a collaboration between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, along with Sapio Analytics, an entity focused on employment and skill training.

“This job fair is an initiative to foster socio economic growth in Dharavi, which has not seen such large-scale employment opportunities. It symbolises hope and opportunity for Dharavikars and aims to provide a single platform where several corporates will be present," said a DRPPL spokesperson.

"The young generation of Dharavi will get a chance to explore diverse career prospects and interact with representatives of some of the major business houses. It will be a unique opportunity for many Dharavikars who are striving to transform their lives," the spokesperson further added.

Dharavi is home to around one million people and has a thriving informal economy that plays a role of an integrator amongst several small industries and enterprises where thousands of people are employed on daily wages. But Dharavi has seen limited opportunities in skill proficiency. Large number of residents continue to carry out similar work with limited earnings due to lack of upskilling opportunities.