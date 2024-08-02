Dhanuka Agritech Approves Rs 100-Crore Buyback
The record date to determine shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback has been set as Aug. 16, 2024.
The board of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. on Friday approved a Rs 100 crore buyback through the tender offer route.
Dhanuka Agritech will buy back 5 lakh fully paid-up shares at a price of Rs 2,000 per equity share, the company announced through an exchange filing.
Dhanuka Agritech Q1 FY24 Results
The company's net profit rose 48% year-on-year to Rs 49 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. This compares to Rs 33 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Revenue increased by 33.7% year-on-year to Rs 493.58 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Operating income was up 64% year-on-year to Rs 71.7 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 14.5% from 11.8% in the same period the previous year.
Shares of the company closed 4.98% higher at Rs 1,821.45 per share, compared to a 1.25% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.