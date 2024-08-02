Dhanuka Agritech Approves Rs 100-Crore Buyback

The board of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. on Friday approved a Rs 100 crore buyback through the tender offer route.

Dhanuka Agritech will buy back 5 lakh fully paid-up shares at a price of Rs 2,000 per equity share, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The record date to determine which shareholders are eligible to participate in the buyback has been set for Aug. 16, 2024.