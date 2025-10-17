Dhanteras Gold Rush Turns Risky? The New ‘Swap-And-Send-Back’ Scam Explained

Business NewsBusinessDhanteras Gold Rush Turns Risky? The New ‘Swap-And-Send-Back’ Scam Explained
Scammers are taking advantage of festive urgency by setting up fake e-commerce websites, cloning legitimate jewellery portals, and running heavily discounted ads on social media marketplaces.

17 Oct 2025, 06:20 PM IST i
A surge in gold purchase is being seen ahead of the festivals of Dhanteras and Diwali. (Photo source: Envato)
Amid the ongoing Diwali and Dhanteras shopping rush, cyber and consumer protection experts are flagging a new and worrying trend in online jewellery fraud — the “swap-and-send-back” scam, according to media reports. Unlike conventional phishing links or fake websites, this scam unfolds during what seems the most secure stage of a purchase: doorstep delivery.

The fraud primarily targets buyers of gold, silver, and other precious ornaments who place prepaid orders through what appear to be verified sellers. After payment, the victim receives a professionally packed parcel, complete with branding, barcodes, and even printed invoices that mimic those of reputed jewellers, according to a Moneycontrol report. The deception only becomes apparent when the package is opened.

Instead of the promised gold jewellery, customers find a counterfeit or low-value metal piece. The trick deepens when the buyer is contacted by someone posing as a delivery agent or customer support executive, claiming that part of the shipment — such as the certificate, outer box, or a “security seal” — must be returned for verification or insurance clearance. Once the unsuspecting buyer complies and sends the parcel back, the fraudsters vanish — leaving behind only the fake jewellery.

Cybersecurity specialists, cited in the report, note that the scam works because it manipulates consumer trust at the moment of delivery. The follow-up requests for minor returns appear procedural, lowering the buyer’s guard even further.

Consumer rights groups report a sharp rise in such cases ahead of Dhanteras, when demand for precious metals typically peaks, as per the report. Scammers are taking advantage of festive urgency by setting up fake e-commerce websites, cloning legitimate jewellery portals, and running heavily discounted ads on social media marketplaces. Some even impersonate well-known brands to appear credible.

Experts advise consumers to verify seller credentials independently, avoid clicking on social media links for high-value purchases, and insist on cash-on-delivery where possible. They also recommend unboxing deliveries on camera and checking for BIS hallmarks before acknowledging receipt.

