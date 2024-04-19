NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDhanlaxmi Bank Appoints Ajith Kumar K K As MD And CEO For Three Years
Dhanlaxmi Bank Appoints Ajith Kumar K K As MD And CEO For Three Years

19 Apr 2024, 04:28 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dhanlaxmi Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Dhanlaxmi Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: NDTV Profit)

Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Friday said it has appointed Ajith Kumar KK as the MD and CEO of the bank for a period of three years. The approval of the shareholders shall be obtained thereafter as per the regulatory provisions, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Presently, he is the Chief Human Resources Officer at Federal Bank in the cadre of president.

He is also the director of Federal Operations & Services Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Federal Bank, on account of his employment.

