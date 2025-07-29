DGCA Uncovers Over 50 Safety Lapses In Air India Operations During Annual Audit

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has uncovered 51 safety lapses within Air India operations during its annual audit, including outdated training manuals, fragmented training records, low-visibility operations approvals, untrained staff managing flight rosters, lack of pilot training and use of non-qualified simulators.

Seven critical Level I breaches must be rectified by July 30, with 44 other non-compliances due by August 23, the DGCA said.

The aviation regulator has directed the airline to provide evidence of compliance with safety protocols and taken enforcement action following the discovery that an emergency slide inspection was overdue.

On July 23, the DGCA issued three show-cause notices to Air India for various safety lapses, requiring the airline to respond within 15 days.

An Air India spokesperson said the regulator's audit took place in July, "during which it was fully transparent with auditors in the spirit of such continuous improvement."

"We acknowledge receipt of the findings and will submit our response to the regulator within the stipulated time frame, along with the details of the corrective actions taken," the spokesperson added.

(This is a developing story)