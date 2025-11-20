DGCA To Meet Operators, Pilots Bodies Over Crew Duty, Rest Norms Next Week

But some of the pilots' bodies, including the Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), have rejected the draft, saying "the country's distinct operational realities, cultural practices, and ongoing judicial directions on FDTL require extreme caution before transitioning from a prescriptive FDTL regime to a performance-based FRMS framework."

"Since the domestic airlines did not want to implement these new FDTL due to their commercial interest and had to do it only because of the Court's ruling, they are looking for escape routes. If FRMS is implemented, they can very well bypass these regulations and can formulate their own schemes, which are suited to their commercial interest rather than the flight safety," alleged the source.