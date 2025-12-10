DGCA Tightens Scrutiny On IndiGo, Deploys Oversight Team To Monitor Operations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will deploy an ‘Oversight Team’ at IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.’s corporate office to monitor operations, according to an official order.

Two teams have been formed to submit daily reports by 6 p.m. to DGCA officials.

The first team will review IndiGo’s total fleet, average stage length, pilot strength, and network details. It will also examine crew utilisation (monthly/daily deadheading), training status, split duties, unplanned leaves, flights per day, available crew, and sectors affected by crew shortages, along with standby crew per base.

The second team will focus on cancellation status (domestic and international), refund processing (via airline, OTAs, and travel agents), on-time performance, passenger compensation as per Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), and baggage return.