DGCA Tightens Scrutiny On IndiGo, Deploys Oversight Team To Monitor Operations
The DGCA also said that the CEO, along with senior officials from all relevant departments, has been instructed to attend the meeting.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will deploy an ‘Oversight Team’ at IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.’s corporate office to monitor operations, according to an official order.
Two teams have been formed to submit daily reports by 6 p.m. to DGCA officials.
The first team will review IndiGo’s total fleet, average stage length, pilot strength, and network details. It will also examine crew utilisation (monthly/daily deadheading), training status, split duties, unplanned leaves, flights per day, available crew, and sectors affected by crew shortages, along with standby crew per base.
The second team will focus on cancellation status (domestic and international), refund processing (via airline, OTAs, and travel agents), on-time performance, passenger compensation as per Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), and baggage return.
DGCA has also directed IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers to appear at its office on Thursday and submit a complete report, along with comprehensive data and updates, relating to the recent operational disruptions.
Elbers has been asked to appear at the DGCA office at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
As per the regulator's order, the airline has been asked to present information on the flight restoration, recruitment plan of pilots and crew, with updated position of pilot and cabin crew strength, number of flights cancelled and refunds processed, among others.
(With PTI Inputs.)