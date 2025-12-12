Aviation Regulator Suspends Four Flight Operations Inspectors From IndiGo: Sources

The Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs) from airline carrier IndiGo, according to people familiar with the matter. This follows large-scale disruptions in services on account of planning failures related to the implementation of new pilot and crew duty norms.

The aviation regulator's preliminary investigation has found IndiGo's operations inspectors to be guilty of negligence in safety checks. People quoted above added that these inspectors were in charge of examining the safety and operations of Indigo’s flights.

The decision, they say, was likely due to negligence found during the investigation and monitoring of IndiGo, an airline which found itself in turbulent times recently.