DGCA Sends Show Cause Notice To IndiGo For Lapses In Simulator Training For 1,700 Pilots
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo for the alleged lapses in simulator training conducted for nearly 1,700 pilots. The airline, in a statement issued on Tuesday, confirmed receiving the notice.
"We confirm receipt of a show-cause notice issued by the DGCA pertaining to simulator training of some of our pilots. We are in the process of reviewing the same and will respond to the regulator within the stipulated timeline," an IndiGo spokesperson said.
"We remain committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and compliance across our operations," the statement added.
The DGCA found that simulators used for training, testing, or checking for airfields such as Kozhikode, Leh, and Kathmandu were not qualified or approved for the specific airport models, as required under mandatory Civil Aviation Rules, sources told NDTV Profit.
"...it has been found that Category C (Critical) airfield training for flight crew (approximately 1700 (PIC & First Officers) was conducted using non-qualified simulators,” stated the DGCA notice.
The issues were recorded in 20 simulators, with two each in Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad, five each in Greater Noida and Gurugram, and four in Bengaluru were not qualified to operate on the three airports, as per the persons privy to the matter.