DGCA Sends Show Cause Notice To IndiGo For Lapses In Simulator Training For 1,700 Pilots

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo for the alleged lapses in simulator training conducted for nearly 1,700 pilots. The airline, in a statement issued on Tuesday, confirmed receiving the notice.

"We confirm receipt of a show-cause notice issued by the DGCA pertaining to simulator training of some of our pilots. We are in the process of reviewing the same and will respond to the regulator within the stipulated timeline," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

"We remain committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and compliance across our operations," the statement added.