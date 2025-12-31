Business NewsBusinessDGCA Seeks Explanation From AI For Operating Dreamliner Despite Snags
DGCA Seeks Explanation From AI For Operating Dreamliner Despite Snags

In a show-cause notice issued this week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has flagged snags pertaining to Dreamliner VT-ANI.

31 Dec 2025, 10:59 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Air India Plane Crash
The DGCA has sought explanation from AI. (Photo source: Freepik)
Aviation watchdog DGCA has sought an explanation from Air India for operating a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner despite repetitive technical snags, according to sources.

Non-compliance with the Minimum Equipment List (MEL) for the flight operated on June 28 this year has also been mentioned in the notice.

According to sources, the regulator has flagged that there were safety concerns related to aircraft dispatch, MEL compliance and flight crew decision-making during the operation of flights AI 258 and AI 357.

While details about the dates of operations for these flights could not be immediately ascertained, these flights operate on the Delhi-Tokyo route.

Among other aspects, the regulator has mentioned that the aircraft was operated despite prior knowledge of repeated snags and existing system degradations, the sources said. There was no comment from Air India.

It was also not immediately clear whether the aircraft VT-ANI is out of operation now.

