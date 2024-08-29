DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To Akasa Air Over Regulatory Violations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday issued a showcause notice to Akasa Air for several regulatory breaches identified during a recent review.

The DGCA's spot audit and scrutiny revealed that practical training sessions conducted by Akasa Airlines were completed and simulated without the mandated requisite regulatory approvals, raising significant concerns regarding the adequacy of training standards and operational readiness.

The violations pertain to non-compliance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) 7/I/VII, CAR 7/I/I, and Rule 140C of The Aircraft Rules 1937, the DGA said in a release.

Akasa Airlines has been asked to provide an explanation for the lapses within a period of seven days.

The DGCA remains committed to upholding the highest safety and operational standards in the aviation industry and will take all necessary action to enforce regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from PTI)