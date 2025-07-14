DGCA Orders Boeing Aircraft Operators To Inspect Fuel Control Switch Locking Mechanisms By July 21

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered operators of Boeing aircraft in India to inspect their fuel control switch locking mechanisms by July 21.

"Strict adherence to the timeline is essential to ensure continued airworthiness and safety of operations," the civil aviation regulator stated.

The DGCA order came hours after NDTV Profit had reported that fuel switch lock checks on Boeing 787 aircraft are underway following the recent crash of an Air India plane on June 12.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)