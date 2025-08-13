DGCA Finds Air India Response On Crew Duty Time Violations Unsatisfactory

In its order, dated Aug. 11, the DGCA said, "... Accountable Manager of M/s Air India Ltd. is hereby warned and advised to exercise utmost diligence and responsibility in ensuring strict compliance with the applicable Civil Aviation requirements."

The DGCA in June this year issued a show-cause notice to the airline for breaching the 'flight duty time limitation' of the crew during two long-haul flights between Bengaluru and London on May 16 and 17.