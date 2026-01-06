Devyani-Sapphire Merger To Create India's Largest F&B Firm, Turnover Pegged At Rs 8,000 Crore

The merger between Devyani International Ltd and Sapphire Food will create India's largest food and beverage (F&B) company. The merger entity will have a turnover of around Rs 8,000 crore. After the merger, the entity will cross a billion dollar in turnover, sources told NDTV Profit.

This merger gives capability to deploy capital in the best way possible. The consumer company said it has partnered with a global technology vendor for the implementation of technological interventions.

Devyani International will hire more people to fill gaps in marketing and technology. For the merger, the entire transaction is going to be share swap with no cash transaction involved.