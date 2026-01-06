Business NewsBusinessDevyani-Sapphire Merger To Create India's Largest F&B Firm, Turnover Pegged At Rs 8,000 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Devyani-Sapphire Merger To Create India's Largest F&B Firm, Turnover Pegged At Rs 8,000 Crore

The merger entity will have a turnover of around Rs 8,000 crore. After the merger, the entity will cross a billion dollar in turnover, sources told NDTV Profit.

06 Jan 2026, 03:41 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>DIL is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands' QSR chains - KFC and Pizza Hut in India. (Photo: Devyani International website)</p></div>
DIL is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands' QSR chains - KFC and Pizza Hut in India. (Photo: Devyani International website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The merger between Devyani International Ltd and Sapphire Food will create India's largest food and beverage (F&B) company. The merger entity will have a turnover of around Rs 8,000 crore. After the merger, the entity will cross a billion dollar in turnover, sources told NDTV Profit.

This merger gives capability to deploy capital in the best way possible. The consumer company said it has partnered with a global technology vendor for the implementation of technological interventions.

Devyani International will hire more people to fill gaps in marketing and technology. For the merger, the entire transaction is going to be share swap with no cash transaction involved.

ALSO READ

Devyani International And Sapphire Foods Merger: Share Swap Ratio Explained For Retail Investors
Opinion
Devyani International And Sapphire Foods Merger: Share Swap Ratio Explained For Retail Investors
Read More

Sources added that the turnaround in SSSG will be the focus way forward. The technology for the entire merged entity will be common but for KFC, it will be different. A faster delivery and product innovation will be the key focus for the merged entity.

The merger that will consolidate India's fast-expanding quick service restaurant sector. Bringing Pizza Hut, Yum! Brands, and KFC under one roof, the merger will become 2026's first M&A deal in India.

The proposed arrangement involves a swap ratio wherein Sapphire shareholders will receive 177 Devyani shares for every 100 Sapphire shares held, as per the approved swap ratio.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT