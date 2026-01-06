Devyani-Sapphire Merger To Create India's Largest F&B Firm, Turnover Pegged At Rs 8,000 Crore
The merger entity will have a turnover of around Rs 8,000 crore. After the merger, the entity will cross a billion dollar in turnover, sources told NDTV Profit.
The merger between Devyani International Ltd and Sapphire Food will create India's largest food and beverage (F&B) company. The merger entity will have a turnover of around Rs 8,000 crore. After the merger, the entity will cross a billion dollar in turnover, sources told NDTV Profit.
This merger gives capability to deploy capital in the best way possible. The consumer company said it has partnered with a global technology vendor for the implementation of technological interventions.
Devyani International will hire more people to fill gaps in marketing and technology. For the merger, the entire transaction is going to be share swap with no cash transaction involved.
Sources added that the turnaround in SSSG will be the focus way forward. The technology for the entire merged entity will be common but for KFC, it will be different. A faster delivery and product innovation will be the key focus for the merged entity.
The merger that will consolidate India's fast-expanding quick service restaurant sector. Bringing Pizza Hut, Yum! Brands, and KFC under one roof, the merger will become 2026's first M&A deal in India.
The proposed arrangement involves a swap ratio wherein Sapphire shareholders will receive 177 Devyani shares for every 100 Sapphire shares held, as per the approved swap ratio.