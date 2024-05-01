The Ozempic Effect: How A Weight Loss Wonder Drug Gobbled Up An Entire Economy

Economists call this the “Nokia risk,” referencing the Finnish telecommunications giant whose collapse, beginning in the first decade of the 2000s, dragged down that country’s entire economy. Not only did the then-phonemaker’s decline wipe out thousands of jobs, but the ripple effects extended to Finnish universities, businesses, and the public sector, all of which relied on its success.

Some already see parallels.

“If Novo continues to be most of the growth in the Danish economy, then there’s a problem when the profit stream from Novo shrinks,” said Herman Mark Schwartz, a politics professor at the University of Virginia who researches small countries disproportionately dependent on single firms.

“And it will shrink.”

Ripple effects

On a spring afternoon in the former fishing village of Kalundborg, Mayor Martin Damm steered his Mercedes through a series of detours to avoid the afternoon rush hour, when thousands of scientists, robotics engineers and assembly line workers stream out of Novo’s local manufacturing hub.

Damm proudly pointed out the trucks, cranes, and piles of dirt that represent the factory’s — and the town’s — promising future. Novo has operated in Kalundborg since the late 1960s, producing about half the world’s insulin there. Now, the drugmaker is spending 60 billion kroner ($8.6 billion) to build and renovate a cluster of factories within its complex, which is more than half the size of London’s financial district. Among the drugs they’ll produce is semaglutide.