The Ozempic Effect: How A Weight Loss Wonder Drug Gobbled Up An Entire Economy
The blockbuster drug producer is Europe’s most valuable company —and its home country is feeling the effects.
(Bloomberg) -- There is no escaping Ozempic and Wegovy. The diabetes and obesity drugs are a global phenomenon. They’ve won over the rich and famous, generated billions in sales and blown open a new market for weight loss drugs, which Goldman Sachs estimates will reach $100 billion a year by 2030.
The development of semaglutide, the key ingredient in the medicines, has also transformed their maker, Novo Nordisk, into Europe’s most valuable company, with profound implications for its home country of Denmark. Novo’s market capitalization of more than $570 billion is bigger than the Danish economy. Its philanthropic foundation is now the world’s largest, with assets twice those of the Gates Foundation. The drugmaker’s income tax bill in Denmark last year was $2.3 billion, and its massive investments and heightened production helped the domestic economy expand almost 2% — more than four times the EU average. That drove record government spending on defense, the green transition and support for Ukraine.
Without Novo’s contribution, the Danish economy would have stagnated.
Little in Denmark can escape Novo’s gravitational pull. Its agenda influences educational and research priorities, and politicians consider the company’s perspective before making decisions on immigration policy or new infrastructure development. The drugmaker has created thousands of jobs in the six-million-person country — and more will come as Novo expands across multiple locations — but even citizens with no ties to the firm benefit from its gains. Danish pension funds are flush from record returns on Novo shares, and mortgages are cheaper as booming diabetes drug exports have forced Denmark’s central bank to keep interest rates low.
Novo’s enormous scale in Denmark also comes with risks, both for the company and its home market. Its every move is met with media scrutiny, making it especially vulnerable to public backlash and regulatory shifts. And a strategic misstep by the company would have a trickle-down impact on public coffers, scientific research and even jobs for the next generation of Danish university graduates.
While Novo can’t anticipate how its decisions might affect Denmark, Chief Executive Officer Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in an interview, he’s also realistic about the drugmaker’s potential impact in its home country and elsewhere. “When you have superpowers,” he said, citing Swedish children’s story Pippi Longstocking, “you have super responsibility.”
Such outsized influence can be a liability in a culture where humility is so deeply rooted that an unofficial social code exists to discourage flashy displays of success. And Novo has taken measures to downplay its stature: When the company rented Copenhagen’s famed Tivoli Gardens amusement park in September for a private two-day staff party, the drugmaker asked guests not to post pictures on social media for fear of repercussions, according to local media.
And this week, following months of debate over rising public spending on Novo medication, the firm quietly reduced prices for Ozempic in Denmark by nearly a third.
For now, Novo has an almost iconic status amongst Danes — policymakers included. There is an “extreme political attentiveness” to Novo, said Christoph Houman Ellersgaard, an associate professor at the Copenhagen Business School who researches Danish elites. Yet Novo is in a delicate position. If it continues to expand, so too will the power and influence it exerts in Denmark.And if it stumbles or falls, the country’s economy and society will feel the effects.
Economists call this the “Nokia risk,” referencing the Finnish telecommunications giant whose collapse, beginning in the first decade of the 2000s, dragged down that country’s entire economy. Not only did the then-phonemaker’s decline wipe out thousands of jobs, but the ripple effects extended to Finnish universities, businesses, and the public sector, all of which relied on its success.
Some already see parallels.
“If Novo continues to be most of the growth in the Danish economy, then there’s a problem when the profit stream from Novo shrinks,” said Herman Mark Schwartz, a politics professor at the University of Virginia who researches small countries disproportionately dependent on single firms.
“And it will shrink.”
Ripple effects
On a spring afternoon in the former fishing village of Kalundborg, Mayor Martin Damm steered his Mercedes through a series of detours to avoid the afternoon rush hour, when thousands of scientists, robotics engineers and assembly line workers stream out of Novo’s local manufacturing hub.
Damm proudly pointed out the trucks, cranes, and piles of dirt that represent the factory’s — and the town’s — promising future. Novo has operated in Kalundborg since the late 1960s, producing about half the world’s insulin there. Now, the drugmaker is spending 60 billion kroner ($8.6 billion) to build and renovate a cluster of factories within its complex, which is more than half the size of London’s financial district. Among the drugs they’ll produce is semaglutide.
The surrounding area is also being transformed. Novo and the foundation that controls three-quarters of its voting shares are helping fund a train station, biotech college and a research lab in the area. Two universities plan to launch degree programs in Kalundborg, and a highway is being built to connect the town to the capital.
“A decade ago, people who came from Copenhagen would call Kalundborg ‘Novosibirsk,’ because it was far out in the middle of nowhere,” said Damm, who’s been in the job since 2010. “Today, it’s known as Novo City.”
As Novo’s fortunes have risen, so too have Kalundborg’s. Corporate tax revenue from Novo is estimated to have jumped more than tenfold since 2011, and the unemployment rate has dropped by about two-thirds. In 2022, the municipality’s economy expanded by 27%. As corporate tax coffers have swelled, elected officials have cut taxes six times in the past ten years and invested in initiatives including a new harbor park.
Local businesses have benefited significantly from the so-called Novo effect. Damm drove by a gas station that prepares up to 66 pounds of pork every morning to meet booming demand for sandwiches among construction workers at Novo’s site. A flower shop in the town center has been exceptionally busy preparing welcome bouquets for new Novo employees. According to the 61-year-old mayor, every new job at Novo creates three somewhere else, and the company anticipates that its construction in Kalundborg will produce 1,200 new roles.
Among the company’s most important recruiting pipelines is the University College Absalon, which moved its Kalundborg campus next door to Novo’s factory in 2021 after a $4.2 million donation from the drugmaker.
The ties between Novo Nordisk and Absalon go beyond large checks. Novo offers student internships, hosts factory visits, donates equipment to the college, provides guest lecturers, and makes suggestions as to how the school’s curriculum could be optimized to better suit the company’s needs. Students, most from abroad, are drawn to Absalon’s biotech program because of the near-guarantee of a job at Novo or one of the town’s other industrial companies; many work part-time at Novo while studying.
It’s all part of an emerging research hub: In 2022, the site welcomed a Novo Foundation-funded lab, where graduate students collaborate with the drugmaker and local companies on research related to pharmaceuticals and bioproduction. Later this year, the Technical University of Denmark — also supported by the foundation — and the University of Copenhagen will break ground on the Absalon campus, offering biotech-tailored degrees.
As Ozempic and Wegovy revenue have surged at Novo, grantmaking has kept pace. In 2023, the Novo Nordisk Foundation awarded a record $1.3 billion to projects related to innovation and science.
No other foundation in Denmark — including those attached to large companies like Carlsberg, Lego and Maersk — comes anywhere close to Novo’s reach. The foundation backs 27% of Denmark’s medical research. It sponsors the work and salaries of 9,500 scientists — almost as many as work at Novo itself. Last year, the foundation gave away its first Obesity Prize for Excellence in collaboration with the European Association for the Study of Obesity. The winner was a researcher from the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research at the University of Copenhagen.