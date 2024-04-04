Demand Trends Remained Sluggish In March Quarter, Rural Growth Picked Up: Dabur

It further said, 'While the past year was challenging in terms of consumer demand, we expect improvement in consumption going forward as macro-economic indicators continue to be robust.'

The consolidated revenue of the company, which owns brands such as Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Pudin Hara, Dabur Lal Tail, Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste, Real and Vatika 'is expected to register mid-single digit growth during Q4 FY24'.