‘Demand For Entry-Level Cars Up This Festive Season’: Maruti Suzuki Dealership General Manager

This festive season, the automotive industry is witnessing a significant shift in consumer behaviour with demand for entry-level cars rising compared to two-wheelers, which have been traditionally preferred.

According to Naveen Narang, General Manager at Kuldeep Motors, a Maruti Suzuki dealership in Uttar Pradesh, this festive season buyers traditionally opting for two-wheelers are increasingly upgrading to entry-level four-wheelers, driving a surge in demand for small cars.

“The demand for entry-level cars has started to go up. Our numbers have increased, from two-wheelers to four-wheelers. The demand for small cars has increased suddenly,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Monday.

The trend is not limited to entry-level vehicles alone, though. Narang said demand has increased steadily across all segments, including SUVs and MUVs. However, the entry-level category, which had previously experienced a slowdown, is now seeing a remarkable rebound.