Delta Corp Says Rs 23,200 Crore-GST Demand Arbitrary

In a footnote alongside its Q3FY24 numbers, Delta Corp said that on September 27, 2023, the holding company and its two subsidiary companies received show cause notices from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Hyderabad, for alleged short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) aggregating to Rs 16,822.9 crore for the period July 1, 2017, to March 31, 2022.

On Oct. 28, 2023, another subsidiary of the company received a GST show cause notice aggregating to Rs 6,384.32 crore for the period July 1, 2017, to November 30, 2022, from DGGI, Kolkata.