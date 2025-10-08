Deloitte's AI-Generated Errors In Australia Echo Troubled History Worldwide

An embarrassing refund to the Australian government over an erroneous report produced using generative artificial intelligence has put global consultancy Deloitte's past run-ins with regulators under the spotlight.

Over the past five years, Deloitte has faced multiple fines and sanctions across several countries for violations and misconduct in its auditing practices. These penalties, imposed by regulators, highlight the challenges in maintaining compliance with professional standards across its global network.

This week, the company agreed to partially refund its $440,000 fee to the Australian government after admitting to the use of GenAI tools in preparing an official report titled 'Future Made in Australia', which was allegedly riddled with factual errors and fabricated references.

Deloitte said it used AI during the early drafting stages, specifically a large language model (Azure OpenAI GPT-4o), but maintained that the tool did not influence the report’s “substantive content, findings or recommendations.” The firm said the report was subsequently “reviewed and refined by human experts,” and the use of AI was disclosed in the updated version.

Last year, Deloitte Australia, in its annual report, stated it had investigated 206 allegations of misconduct over the past year and found nearly 70%, or 206, were substantiated, leading to 24 employees being “exited” from the consulting firm.