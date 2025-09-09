Dell CFO McGill Stepping Down, Kennedy Named Interim

Dell Technologies Inc. said Chief Financial Officer Yvonne McGill is stepping down after two years in the role and will be replaced on an interim basis by David Kennedy, a senior vice president with the firm.

Kennedy, who has spent 27 years at Dell, currently oversees Dell Global Business Operations, Finance. McGill will leave her post on Tuesday after nearly three decades with the company. Dell reaffirmed the financial guidance it provided on Aug. 28.

“Mrs. McGill’s decision to resign her position is not the result of any disagreements with the Company on any matter relating to its financial statements, internal control over financial reporting, operations, policies or practices,” Dell said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The company will begin a search for McGill’s successor and she will serve as an adviser through the current quarter ending in October.

Shares of Dell fell 1.2% in extended trading after the announcement. They had closed at $123.00 and had been up 6.7% so far this year.