Delhivery CFO Amit Agarwal Resigns; Vivek Pabari Named As Successor

"Amit Agarwal has resigned as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company, effective at the end of business hours on Dec. 31, 2025, due to personal reasons.

Further, the Board at its meeting held on November 5, considered and approved the appointment of Vivek Pabari as the Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from Jan. 1, 2026," Delhivery said in a statement.