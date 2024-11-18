Delhi's Air Quality Crisis Drives Surge In Demand For Air Purifiers and Masks

Rajeev Kumar, a salesperson at Apollo Pharmacy, said that there has been a noticeable increase in mask sales over the past few weeks. "Previously, we used to sell five to six masks a day, but now we are selling more than 40-45 masks,' Kumar stated."

With the AQI crossing 450, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas ordered the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan Stage-IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR.