Delhi Power Discoms Tackle Illegal E-Rickshaw Charging Facilities

The city's power discoms are battling the menace of illegal e-rickshaw charging facilities that cause an estimated loss of around Rs 120 crore annually besides posing safety risks, discom officials said on Tuesday. Delhi has around 1.6 lakh e-rickshaws out of which just 50,000 are registered with with Transport Department of the city government. The department has been conducting a drive to seize and scrap unregistered e-rickshaws.