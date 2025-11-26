Delhi-NCR Housing Market Sees Large Increase In Average Price In Past Three Years: Anarock
Anarock said that Delhi-NCR's luxury housing segment (units priced above Rs 1.5 crore) saw the highest jump of 72% in the last three years.
Delhi-NCR's primary housing market has witnessed price appreciation of 48-72% in the past three years on strong demand, according to Anarock.
In a statement on Wednesday, real estate consultant Anarock said that Delhi-NCR's luxury housing segment (units priced above Rs 1.5 crore) saw the highest jump of 72% in the last three years. The average rate surged to Rs 23,100 per square feet from Rs 13,450 per square feet in 2022.
Delhi-NCR saw a price rise of 54% in mid-income housing segment (Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore) and 48% in the affordable segment (below Rs 40 lakh).
Anarock noted that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has the highest average price in all housing categories across the top 7 cities.
The current average price for luxury homes in MMR is Rs 40,200/sq ft, while the rate in affordable segment is Rs 6,450/sq ft, and the mid-income segment Rs 16,400 per sq ft.