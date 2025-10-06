Delhi-NCR Developers See 25–35% Jump In Demand: Luxury Homes Lead Enquiries

In Delhi, DLF has begun handing over of One Midtown, the only luxury condominium in West Delhi. It's part of DLF's larger integrated township DLF Midtown located in Moti Nagar. The company is soon planning to launch more residential projects which will be part of this township.

Sidharth Chowdhry, Managing Director of Dalcore, said festive sales contribute nearly 30–35% of annual housing transactions in many markets. "We’ve seen enquiries rise by almost 25% compared to the previous quarter, with conversions picking up steadily. What stands out this year is the way branded residences have emerged as the leading category, with buyers preferring trusted developers and lifestyle-led projects,"he said.

Chowdhry added that stable interest rates, rising disposable incomes, and positive consumer sentiment are turning festive momentum into sustained growth.

On the micro-market front, Smartworld Developers’ President–Sales & Marketing, Ashish Jerath, noted a strong pickup in demand along the Dwarka Expressway, as many long-term fence-sitters decide to buy during the Navratri period. "This festive period creates a positive emotional push for home-buyers, and that’s translating into action," he said.

"Buyer sentiment in Delhi-NCR typically rises 10–20% during the festive months. This year too, we expect the trend to continue, especially for our newly launched independent floors and branded residences in Gurugram," said Aman Sarin, Director and CEO of Anant Raj Ltd.

While Dalcore is offering 3 and 4 BHK apartments in Gurugram starting Rs 10 crore, Anant Raj has multiple township projects currently on sale in NCR at a similar price point. Smartworld Developers, too, has projects for sale on Golf Course Extension Road and Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, micro-markets that have seen prices appreciate multifold over the past few years.