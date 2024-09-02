Delhi HC Directs Rapido To File Audit Report On Accessibility For Persons With Disabilities

"In the opinion of the court, petitioners’ request (for a compliance report and an audit) is reasonable and justified. Accordingly, it is directed that Respondent No. 1 (Rapido) shall within three months from today submit a compliance report along with an audit report from an empanelled Access Auditor with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment," Justice Narula said in the order dated August 28.