Delhi HC Directs DCGI To Decide On Plea Flagging Concerns Over Approvals Of Weight Loss Drugs

The Delhi High Court directed the drug controller general of India on Wednesday to decide on a plea flagging weight loss medicines in three months.

The court disposed of a public interest litigation that flagged concerns over the current system of approval of drug combinations used in weight management treatments, NDTV reported.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela asked the petitioner to submit a formal representation to the appropriate government authority, according to NDTV.

Additionally, the court asked the DCGI to consult experts and stakeholders, along with the manufacturers of the drugs regarding the issue and take a decision within three months, it said.

The plea, filed by Jitendra Chouksey, alleged that licences for these drugs were given without appropriate scientific trials, data or noted potential health risks. He stated that under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the DCGI is the authorised body responsible to ensure the safe use of pharmaceutical products.

Additionally, the court said that if a comprehensive representation is provided with all relevant documents, it must be properly reviewed and addressed as per the legal procedures.

The PIL was filed against the misuse of widely known anti-diabetic medications, such as Ozempic (Semaglutide), Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) and Victoza (Liraglutide).

These medicines were produced to handle type 2 diabetes by regulating blood sugar levels. But now they are globally popular for their secondary effect of weight loss.