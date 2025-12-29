DAC Clears Rs 80,000-Crore Defence Acquisition Proposal In Big Boost For BEL, Zen Tech, HAL And More

In a massive development for Indian defence, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved Rs 80,000 crore procurement proposal — a move that could benefit companies like Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics and Zen Tech, among others.

The approvals were granted at a high-level meeting on Monday, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The DAC has approved a slew of key acquisitions for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.

For the army, the list includes loiter munition systems for artillery regiments, low-level light-weight radars, long-range guided rocket ammunition for Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS), and Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II.

For the Navy, the procurement deal was made for Bollard Pull (BP) Tugs, High Frequency Software Defined Radios (HF SDR) Manpack and for leasing High Altitude Long Range (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS), among other things.

As for the Indian Air Force, order was made for procurement of Automatic Take-off Landing Recording System, Astra Mk-II Missiles, Full Mission Simulator and SPICE-1000 Long Range Guidance Kits etc.