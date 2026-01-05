Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace Demonstrates Ultra-Short Takeoff Flight; Prototype Crashes In Test

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal’s aviation startup LAT Aerospace has successfully demonstrated ultra-short take-off and landing (uSTOL) capabilities with its first prototype, Lat One v0.1, during a recent test flight. The aircraft, however, crashed shortly after take-off due to structural issues that the team had anticipated.

Goyal shared a video of the flight on X (formerly Twitter), describing the test as a significant milestone in the company’s development process.

The post read: "uSTOL achieved. Achievement unlocked.

The plane crashed a bit later, which we knew was going to happen, and our simulations had already suggested so, due to structural defects. However, the main objective of the test flight was to test uSTOL, which was successfully demonstrated.

We are already building Lat One v0.2, which should hopefully complete a mission. Making a plane take off is only 20% of the problem. Making it land safely is where the work lies."