Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace Demonstrates Ultra-Short Takeoff Flight; Prototype Crashes In Test
LAT Aerospace is developing a new class of Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) aircraft designed to operate from compact 'air-stops' rather than traditional airports.
Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal’s aviation startup LAT Aerospace has successfully demonstrated ultra-short take-off and landing (uSTOL) capabilities with its first prototype, Lat One v0.1, during a recent test flight. The aircraft, however, crashed shortly after take-off due to structural issues that the team had anticipated.
Goyal shared a video of the flight on X (formerly Twitter), describing the test as a significant milestone in the company’s development process.
The post read: "uSTOL achieved. Achievement unlocked.
The plane crashed a bit later, which we knew was going to happen, and our simulations had already suggested so, due to structural defects. However, the main objective of the test flight was to test uSTOL, which was successfully demonstrated.
We are already building Lat One v0.2, which should hopefully complete a mission. Making a plane take off is only 20% of the problem. Making it land safely is where the work lies."
Founded in January 2025 by Goyal and former Zomato executive Surobhi Das, LAT Aerospace is developing a new class of Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) aircraft designed to operate from compact 'air-stops' rather than traditional airports. The Lat One prototype was designed, built, and assembled entirely in-house at a flight lab established earlier this year.
According to Goyal, the electric demonstrator has an endurance of about 60 minutes and can autonomously cover the Mumbai–Pune route, indicating potential applications in short-haul logistics and autonomous mobility. The company is already working on Lat One v0.2, which aims to complete a full mission.
Beyond the initial prototype, LAT Aerospace is developing hybrid-electric propulsion systems to extend range and payload capacity for future manned STOL aircraft. In a move signaling deep vertical integration, Goyal said the company is also assembling a team to design in-house gas turbine engines — a rare step for a young aerospace startup.
Despite the crash, Goyal emphasized that the test achieved its primary goal. "We learnt so much from this experience,” he said. “We will come out better and stronger."