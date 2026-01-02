Deepinder Goyal Defends Quick Commerce, Says Only '0.1% Miscreants' Behind Strike-Related Disruption

Eternal Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said most delivery partners did not want to participate in the strike on New Year’s Day, noting that a “0.1%” group of miscreants created disruption. According to him, these individuals were illegally snatching parcels from riders who wished to continue working, assaulting them and threatening to damage their bikes, prompting local law enforcement to intervene.

Goyal said the people creating trouble were largely riders who had earlier been terminated from the platform for repeated abuse and fraud. He alleged that such individuals had engaged in impersonation, stealing food, and absconding with cash collected from customers, among other violations. He added that these former partners were trying to pressure the company into reinstating them and were “perhaps being supported and instigated by politically motivated individuals” seeking media attention through chaos.