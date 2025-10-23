Deepfake Rules: Social Media Platforms To Lose 'Safe Harbour' If AI Labeling Not Followed

The government's strict obligations over major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and others to label AI-generated and synthetic content will kick in from Nov. 1.

Union Minister for Electronics at IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, explaining the rationale of the move, has said that in the Parliament as well as many other fora that people have demanded something should be done about deepfakes which are harming the society.

"People using others' or some prominent person’s image and creating deepfakes affects personal lives and privacy. It (causes) various misconceptions in society, so the step we’ve taken is making sure that users get to know whether something is synthetic or real. Once users know, they can take a call in a democracy. But it’s important that users know what is real. That distinction will be led through mandatory data labelling," he said.