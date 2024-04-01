Deep Industries To See Growth Driven By Gas Compression Business

The International Energy Agency expects India's natural gas demand to rise by 6% in 2024. It said factors like higher gas use in industries such as fertiliser production and stronger gas consumption in the power sector are set to drive the growth.

The Union government aims to increase the share of natural gas in the country's overall primary energy mix. The target is to reach 15% by 2030, which is a substantial jump from the current level of around 6%.

The market for gas compressors is likely to witness a compound annual growth rate of 3% from 2022 to 2027. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the primary driver of this market growth, according to Mordor Intelligence.

It also highlights India and China as significant contributors to the market, given their status as prominent consumers and players in the global oil and gas industry.