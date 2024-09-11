Deep Industries Confident Of Completing ONGC's Rs 1,402-Crore Order By 2034

Offshore drilling support solutions provider Deep Industries Ltd. is confident of executing the latest order it received from state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. in 10 years. The company had informed the bourses on Sept. 7 that this has been the biggest order that it has received so far.

The Rs 1,402-crore order entails undertaking production enhancement operations in the mature oil fields of ONGC.'s Rajahmundry asset for a period of 15 years.

The company is confident of completing the project in up to 10 years. It will get service revenue as a share of incremental production from the project, according to Rohan Shah, chief financial officer of Deep Industries.

"This particular contract is for production enhancement of their (ONGC) mature fields. With this contract, ONGC wishes to increase their hydrocarbon production to further develop their reserves," Shah told NDTV Profit.

"In that, we can get our service revenue as a share of incremental production. Our expectation is to complete this contract in the range of 10 years itself," he said.