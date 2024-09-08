Declining Bank Credit To Hurt Exporters, Apex Body To Meet Piyush Goyal

The declining bank credit to exporters will hurt the sector, and traders will flag the issue prominently during their meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sept. 11, an industry official said on Sunday.

While exports grew by 15% in the rupee terms between 2021-22 and 2023-24, the outstanding credit in March 2024 dropped by 5% over the same month in 2022, according to exporters.

Apex exporters body Federation of Indian Export Organisation said the export credit growth is not keeping pace with rising exports of the country.