Decathlon To Invest Over Rs 900 Crore In India Over Next Five Years

Decathlon will invest 100 million euros, which translates to approximately Rs 933 crore, in India over the next five years. The global sports retail major plans to expand its physical store presence to 190 locations across the country as well as enhance its digital footprint. Moreover, it wants to significantly boost its commitment to local manufacturing with an aim to raise it to 85% of its total sales by 2026.

The decision comes as India continues to emerge as a critical market for Decathlon, demonstrating robust growth in recent years.

"India is a cornerstone of Decathlon's global ambition. Its vibrant market and talented workforce present unprecedented opportunities. We are committed to accelerating our growth here, expanding our reach, and making a positive impact on people's lives through sports," said Steve Dykes, global chief retail and country officer at Decathlon.

He also highlighted India's potential to become a global manufacturing and innovation hub for the company, signalling a commitment to nurturing local talent and supporting India's journey towards becoming a sporting powerhouse.

Sankar Chatterjee, chief executive officer of Decathlon India, echoed similar sentiments, noting the dynamic nature of the Indian market and its burgeoning sports culture.