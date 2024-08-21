Decathlon To Invest Over Rs 900 Crore In India Over Next Five Years
Currently, 68% of the products sold by Decathlon in India are made locally. This is expected to rise to 85% by 2026.
Decathlon will invest 100 million euros, which translates to approximately Rs 933 crore, in India over the next five years. The global sports retail major plans to expand its physical store presence to 190 locations across the country as well as enhance its digital footprint. Moreover, it wants to significantly boost its commitment to local manufacturing with an aim to raise it to 85% of its total sales by 2026.
The decision comes as India continues to emerge as a critical market for Decathlon, demonstrating robust growth in recent years.
"India is a cornerstone of Decathlon's global ambition. Its vibrant market and talented workforce present unprecedented opportunities. We are committed to accelerating our growth here, expanding our reach, and making a positive impact on people's lives through sports," said Steve Dykes, global chief retail and country officer at Decathlon.
He also highlighted India's potential to become a global manufacturing and innovation hub for the company, signalling a commitment to nurturing local talent and supporting India's journey towards becoming a sporting powerhouse.
Sankar Chatterjee, chief executive officer of Decathlon India, echoed similar sentiments, noting the dynamic nature of the Indian market and its burgeoning sports culture.
"This investment reflects our unwavering belief in the country's potential and our commitment to contributing to its economic growth. We aim to make everyone enjoy the benefits of sports, and this investment will enable us to reach a wider audience and offer a more comprehensive sports experience," Chatterjee said.
A significant aspect of Decathlon's investment strategy involves increasing the share of locally manufactured products in its Indian stores. Currently, 68% of the products sold in India are made in the country, with this figure expected to rise to 85% by 2026.
This aligns with Decathlon's broader goal to make India a central manufacturing hub, particularly for its global product range, including cricket bats, accessories, and hockey equipment.
The company plans to launch initiatives like "Play for Practice," focussing on creating opportunities for sports participation through events, playgrounds, and coaching classes.