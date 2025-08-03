Decathlon India Eyes Nearly $1 Billion Sales In Next 5 Years With Double-Digit Growth

Decthlon, which currently operates 132 stores in 55 cities across India, plans to expand its retail footprint to over 90 cities by 2030 and plans to register a revenue of around Rs 8,000 crore by then.

"We are looking towards a double-digit growth in terms of our revenue year by year. After having a double-digit growth for the next five years, we believe that we will be able to get a significant market share in the sports market in India," Chatterjee said.